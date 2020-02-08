Where does a plastic cup go after you use it?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Plastic pollution: Where does a cup go after you use it?

Have you ever wondered where a plastic cup goes after you put it in the bin?

Schoolchildren from Blaenau Gwent have charted its journey from being used at a party to polluting the world's oceans.

Their short film is set to be shown at festivals around the world.

  • 08 Feb 2020
Go to next video: The small businesses fighting plastic pollution