Where does a plastic cup go after you use it?

Plastic pollution: Where does a cup go after you use it?
Have you ever wondered where a plastic cup goes after you put it in the bin?
Schoolchildren from Blaenau Gwent have charted its journey from being used at a party to polluting the world's oceans.
Their short film is set to be shown at festivals around the world.
08 Feb 2020
Share
