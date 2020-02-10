'I was clueless when I left school at 16'

Video

When Jordan, from Cardiff, left school at 16 she said she was "clueless".

She wanted to become a carer, but with very little confidence she was worried about her future.

Then she joined a scheme run by the Prince's Trust, where young people get advice to gain skills and build their confidence.

A new report from the Institute for Public Policy Research recommends the Welsh Government scraps the current school leaving age of 16, and introduces a mandatory education or training period for two years after.

The move would bring Wales in line with England, where teenagers have to continue learning in the classroom or workplace until they are 18.

The Welsh Government said over 90% of pupils already continued in full-time education or training after the age of 16.