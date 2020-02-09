Foam covers coast as Storm Ciara hits

Video

A beach in Wales has been covered by sea foam as Wales is battered by strong winds and heavy rain from Storm Ciara.

The foam from the sea in Caswell Bay on the Gower peninsula, Swansea, has been blown from the sea onto the car park set back from the beach.

The storm has caused flooding and travel chaos all over the UK, with winds of 86mph (138km/h) recorded in Wales.

There have also been cancellations on rail, air and sea, while several roads across the country have been blocked by fallen trees and landslides.