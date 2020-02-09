Storm Ciara brings disruption across Wales

Video

Parts of Wales have been affected by rising waters as Storm Ciara batters the country with strong winds and heavy rain.

Fast flowing rivers have been captured in Beddgelert, Gwynedd, while heavy flooding has been recorded at Gwydir Castle near Llanrwst, Conwy.

Meanwhile in Caswell Bay, on the Gower peninsula, Swansea, the weather has led to sea foam covering the road and buildings near the seafront.

Wales has seen winds of more than 85mph (137km/h) and a Met Office amber warning for wind is in place until 21:00 GMT.