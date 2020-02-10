Video

People were spotted "risking their lives" to take selfies on cliffs near Swansea.

Storm Ciara battered Wales over the weekend with strong winds and flooding.

Mumbles Coastguard cliff rescue team tweeted: "Whilst on patrol this afternoon we saw a few people risking their lives for a photo.

"This may seem like fun, but it just isn’t a good idea!

"It’s why we have highly trained Volunteer Coastguard Teams and Lifeboat Crew on call 24/7 ready to risk their lives to come and get you."