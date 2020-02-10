Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Storm Ciara: 'Risking their lives' for a wave selfie
People were spotted "risking their lives" to take selfies on cliffs near Swansea.
Storm Ciara battered Wales over the weekend with strong winds and flooding.
Mumbles Coastguard cliff rescue team tweeted: "Whilst on patrol this afternoon we saw a few people risking their lives for a photo.
"This may seem like fun, but it just isn’t a good idea!
"It’s why we have highly trained Volunteer Coastguard Teams and Lifeboat Crew on call 24/7 ready to risk their lives to come and get you."
-
10 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window