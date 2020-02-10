Video

Women rugby players are at a greater risk of suffering concussion than men and the effects are more severe, research has found.

Players in both men's and women's teams have been wearing mouth guards specially designed to record where and when players hit their heads in real time since September.

Early results show they sustain head impacts in different ways - injuries in the men's game are usually caused by player-to-player contact, but with the women it's often head to ground or head to knee.

Swansea University's study is also looking at whether changes to the way female rugby players train could cut the risk of concussive injuries.