Storm Ciara: Bad weather continues
Storm Ciara: Wind and rain continues to cause disruption

The clean-up has begun after Storm Ciara hit Wales on Sunday, leading to homes being evacuated, travel disrupted and power cuts to thousands of households.

On Monday poor weather continued to cause disruption, with snow leaving drivers stranded and a number of flood warnings still in place.

Some roads and a number of schools were closed.

Cardiff Airport cancelled some flights and rail replacement buses were operating.

  • 10 Feb 2020
