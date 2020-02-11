Media player
Sepsis baby death parents 'wouldn't wish it on anyone'
The parents of a baby boy who died from sepsis have said they would not want any other family to go through their experience.
Three-month-old Lewys Crawford died of meningococcal septicaemia at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff on 22 March 2019.
An inquest at Pontypridd Coroner's Court heard a nurse suspected Lewys had sepsis when he was first assessed.
He was diagnosed more than eight hours after he arrived. The case is continuing.
11 Feb 2020
