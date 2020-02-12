Video

The mother of a seven-year-old with severe food allergies has said people do not understand the seriousness of the issue.

Charlotte Murphy from Cardiff set up Archie's Allergies to help families like hers after her son was diagnosed with egg and nut allergies when he was four.

Ms Murphy said: "Until your child is having an allergic reaction, nobody understands the seriousness of food allergies.

"And you have to go to that extreme where you explain to people 'if he touches that birthday cake, he'll die'."

Figures obtained by BBC Wales Live showed the number of people admitted to hospital for allergies has doubled across Wales in eight years.

In 2010, 801 people sought treatment for allergic reactions whereas in 2018 it was 1,628.