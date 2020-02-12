Video

"How many more are out there?"

Wayne Erasmus has not been able to speak to his son Huw for three years after he was moved from Carmarthen and became a patient at a specialist mental health home now under scrutiny.

Huw, 31, is one of 31 Welsh patients living at the St Andrew's Healthcare unit in Northampton.

But the Care Quality Commission has raised several concerns and criticised "repeated and systemic failings" in St Andrew's Healthcare's leadership.

The Welsh Government said it would not be referring any more patients to the unit.

St Andrew's said it was "working closely with NHS Wales" to ensure patients receive the best and most appropriate care.