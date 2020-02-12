The original 'Godfathers' of Welsh coffee

Video

For the best part of a century, Italian families have been serving up coffee and ice cream to the people of Wales.

Attracted from their homeland by the booming economy in Wales, fuelled by the coal industry, there were more than 300 Italian cafes in Wales before World War Two.

But how many have survived and which one is the oldest?

BBC Wales presenter Nick Servini, himself the grandson of a cafe owner, looks to answer those very questions as well as speaking to those who have managed to keep a family tradition alive.