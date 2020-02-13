Video

University students have been sharing their concerns about illegal drugs in south Wales, claiming they are freely available.

They told BBC Wales Live how dealers target students face to face and try to sell to them via social media.

One student said: "I do think it's an increasing problem that they need to sort out in student life generally."

Another said: "I think there's more people who know how to get drugs than there is people who don't know how to get drugs which is scary."

