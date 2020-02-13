The school making everyone feel 'really happy'

Video

A special school in the Vale of Glamorgan is helping pupils whose conditions are a barrier to learning.

One of them is Mary who was struck down with a brain tumour aged 11 which left her with ongoing health issues.

She says Ysgol y Deri in Penarth, Vale of Glamorgan, makes her feel at ease because it understands the challenges she faces every day which makes her "so excited" about attending.

The school has been recognised by charity Trauma Informed Schools UK for its approach to teaching.