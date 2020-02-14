'No words' to describe baby's sepsis death

Video

"One minute you're taking him in, just over 27 hours later you lose him. There's no words that can describe it."

On 21 March 2019, Kirsty Link and her partner Aidan Crawford took their three-month-old son Lewys to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff with a temperature.

He was wrongly diagnosed with a viral illness when he in fact had sepsis.

Despite the efforts of the intensive care team, Lewys' condition deteriorated and he died on 22 March.

An inquest jury found on Friday that the failure to give him antibiotics earlier "significantly contributed" to his death.