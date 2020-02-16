Video

"Gay Christians do exist... and we're here and having a great time," says churchgoer Georgie Rose, who attends The Gathering in Cardiff.

Set up eight years ago, it is a place for LGBT Christians to practise their faith.

Georgie spoke of sitting in a congregation at another church, "and thinking, if they knew, if they knew, they would not want me here".

Sam Woodward, another member of The Gathering, said: "It gets kind of exhausting being someone different.

"We've spent so long as a community trying to prove that we have a right to be here."