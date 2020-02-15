Storm Dennis scatters debris on seafront

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Storm Dennis scatters debris on Amroth seafront
Storm Dennis is battering Wales with strong winds and heavy rain.
Up to 120mm of rain could fall on Saturday with flooding likely in some parts, causing travel disruption.
In Amroth, Pembrokeshire, debris has been scattered over the seafront.
-
15 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window