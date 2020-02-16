Storm Dennis: South Wales under water as floods hit

Video

Homes have been evacuated with 70 flood warnings and two severe warnings in place across Wales following continued rain from Storm Dennis.

Properties have been inundated with water in Pontypridd, Taff's Well and Nantgarw in Rhondda Cynon Taff.

There have been evacuations in Monmouthshire and Neath with rest centres also set up in Merthyr Tydfil.

The alert means there is a "danger to life" and it covers nine council areas including Neath Port Talbot.