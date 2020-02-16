Watch dramatic landslide caused by Storm Dennis
Storm Dennis: Tylorstown landslide after heavy rain

Heavy rain is causing 'multiple' floods and landslides, according to South Wales Police.

Particularly at risk is steep valleys such as Tylorstown in Rhondda Cynon Taf.

Residents have been evacuated and other communities been cut-off.

