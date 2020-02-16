Crickhowell under water as Storm Dennis strikes

Media player
Crickhowell left under water as Storm Dennis strikes
Picturesque Crickhowell was left awash with muddy water after Storm Dennis struck.
The Powys town was left under water after the River Usk broke its banks.
About a month's worth of rain fell in 48 hours on Saturday and Sunday.
The scenes were captured by a camera on a drone by Robert Forrester.
16 Feb 2020
