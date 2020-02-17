Storm Dennis: 'We lost everything' in floods

Media player
Storm Dennis: Homes and livelihoods lost in floods
Home owners and businesses are battling to salvage their properties and livelihoods after flooding caused devastation across Wales.
More than a month's worth of rain fell in just 48 hours as Storm Dennis hit on Saturday and Sunday.
Communities across south and mid Wales are facing hefty clean-up bills after the flood water raced through towns and villages.
"We have lost everything," said one home owner, "the only floor that is ok is the attic".
17 Feb 2020
