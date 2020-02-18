'All you could smell was damp'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Housing: 'We were evicted through no fault of our own'
A family of eight have told how they had to live in a caravan after being evicted from their rental home through no fault of their own.
Darren and Lisa Pitts-Whitby and their six children had to leave their rental home with two months' notice after being evicted.
What happened next was an "absolute nightmare", which saw them spend 10 weeks living in a caravan, before being housed in a "damp" and "cramped" house.
The Welsh Government has announced plans to give tenants more security.
-
18 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window