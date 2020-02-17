'Inspiring how communities have come together'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Storm Dennis: Communities come together for clean-up

A community centre has been filled with donations after an appeal for help after Storm Dennis.

The storm caused flooding which left parts of Wales under water, and transport is still affected.

In Maes-y-Coed, almost every room of the community centre has been taken up by donations.

A Facebook group appealing for help was joined by 2,000 people within hours.

  • 17 Feb 2020
Go to next video: Towns turned into lakes in Storm Dennis