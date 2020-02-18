Extreme weather in Wales: A brief history

Media player
How Wales has faced extreme weather over the decades
As the clean-up continues after Storm Dennis, we look at how it was just the latest extreme weather event to hit the country.
From floods, the "Beast from the East" and a "dust devil", Wales has faced plenty of adverse weather over the years.
18 Feb 2020
