Danger to life with severe flood warnings in place

Storm Dennis: Severe flood warnings in place for Monmouth
There are two severe flood warnings in place after the River Wye reached a record high in Monmouth.
Homes were evacuated on Monday ahead of the river reaching its highest level ever of 7.13m (23ft) on Tuesday morning.
The last recorded highest level was in 2002 when it peaked at 6.48m (21ft).
More rain is forecast with a Met Office yellow warning issued for Wednesday and Thursday.
18 Feb 2020
