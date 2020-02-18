Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Storm Dennis: The barrage protecting Cardiff
When the River Taff hit its highest level in more than 40 years on Sunday - it put one location on red alert: Cardiff Bay.
Staff operating the barrage there knew they had to act to help protect the city from flooding - as 803 cubic metres per second of water flowed into the bay.
It is the highest deluge ever experienced since the barrage was built and opened in November 1999.
-
18 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window