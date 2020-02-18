Storm Dennis: The barrage protecting Cardiff
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Storm Dennis: The barrage protecting Cardiff

When the River Taff hit its highest level in more than 40 years on Sunday - it put one location on red alert: Cardiff Bay.

Staff operating the barrage there knew they had to act to help protect the city from flooding - as 803 cubic metres per second of water flowed into the bay.

It is the highest deluge ever experienced since the barrage was built and opened in November 1999.

  • 18 Feb 2020
Go to next video: Storm Dennis: South Wales under water as floods hit