Search for children who tortured lamb

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Search for children who blinded and tortured lamb
Police are searching for a group of children who tortured and blinded a lamb.
Two boys, aged 12 or 13, threw the lamb to one another and tried to throw it into a stream while seven girls watched and laughed, North Wales Police said.
It happened in Waterloo Port, Caernarfon, on 9 February.
-
19 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window