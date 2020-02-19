Search for children who tortured lamb
Search for children who blinded and tortured lamb

Police are searching for a group of children who tortured and blinded a lamb.

Two boys, aged 12 or 13, threw the lamb to one another and tried to throw it into a stream while seven girls watched and laughed, North Wales Police said.

It happened in Waterloo Port, Caernarfon, on 9 February.

