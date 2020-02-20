Media player
Down to Earth project helps stroke sufferers regain confidence
An outdoor project to help people regain their independence and confidence has been praised by researchers.
Down to Earth on the Gower peninsula teaches forestry and building skills to people like Sara Thomas-Nosman, who suffered a stroke.
She had to learn to walk again after waking in hospital paralysed down one side but is now a mentor for the project and said taking part brought back her "self-worth".
"You are grieving for the old you to come back," she said.
"I want to get back to work and say 'yay, I did it."
20 Feb 2020
