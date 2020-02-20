Video

You are flooded - mop-up, repair and replace what you can - knowing it could all happen again.

But those living in the Monmouthshire village of Skenfrith did not think it would be just a matter of weeks before they were under water again.

Then Storm Dennis hit and for the second time, the fight to reclaim their homes and businesses from the mud and debris starts all over again.

The landlord of the village pub even watched as a five-tonne shipping container with his belongings inside floated away down the river.