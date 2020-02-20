Video

A man who fought off a mugger at a cash machine said his attacker had "picked on the wrong one".

Trevor Weston, 77, was told he would be stabbed if he did not hand over cash in Roath, Cardiff.

But the retired bus driver put up his fists and fought off the attacker, in the incident which was caught on CCTV.

Mr Weston said he had never been in a fight in his life.