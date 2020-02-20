Jeremy Corbyn confident of Labour assembly success

Video

He may have overseen Labour's worst general election result since 1935, but Jeremy Corbyn has backed Welsh Labour to hold onto power in the Welsh assembly next year.

On his first visit to Wales since the vote, Mr Corbyn took responsibility for December's election defeat but said he was "proud" of the policies the party put forward.

He will make way for the winner of the Labour leadership election after the result is announced in April.

However he insists he will continue to support the party in mayoral voting in England and next year's Welsh assembly elections.

He added: "I'm very confident Welsh Labour will do extremely well because of the very good record in government despite losing a billion pounds of funding from Westminster."