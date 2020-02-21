Archive shows aftermath of 1991 navy plane crash

Media player
Archive shows aftermath of Monmouthshire Royal Navy plane crash
A Royal Navy pilot is returning to a village near where his plane crashed in Monmouthshire almost 30 years ago.
Cmdr Henry Mitchell ejected from the Sea Harrier jet after part of it failed. He landed near the village of Penhow in May 1991.
His plane righted itself, flying towards the Bristol Channel before turning back on itself, travelling back over Cmdr Mitchell and crashing into Wentwood Forest.
This news package, featured on BBC Wales Today in 1991, shows the reaction to the crash in the area.
21 Feb 2020
