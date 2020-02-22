Visually impaired boy's 'dangerous' walk to school

Video

A woman and her seven-year-old son say drivers parking on pavements make their walk to school "dangerous".

Rhian Morris and her son Harley are both visually impaired and want Wales to follow Scotland and outlaw pavement parking.

Ms Morris has launched the campaign Pavement Promise and lodged a petition with the Welsh assembly.

"Often you don't see the car until it is too late. We have to go onto the road which is very dangerous," she said.

Wales' deputy minister for transport and economy Lee Waters said: "We don't have clear-cut laws to be able to ban it outright and I'm not sure if an outright ban would be the right solution."

Shot, produced and edited by Nick Hartley