The return of the milk round
Video

Environment: Milk round revival 'down to green customers'

After years of decline, the milk round is back in fashion.

The rejection of single-use plastic has led to a revival in milk being delivered in glass bottles, producers say.

Muller and Cotteswold Dairy both told BBC Wales they had seen an increase in demand.

“You can’t beat a milkman, can you?” said one Llanrwst resident.

  • 22 Feb 2020
