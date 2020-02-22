The return of the milk round

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Environment: Milk round revival 'down to green customers'
After years of decline, the milk round is back in fashion.
The rejection of single-use plastic has led to a revival in milk being delivered in glass bottles, producers say.
Muller and Cotteswold Dairy both told BBC Wales they had seen an increase in demand.
“You can’t beat a milkman, can you?” said one Llanrwst resident.
-
22 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-wales-51592568/environment-milk-round-revival-down-to-green-customersRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window