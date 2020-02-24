How a crossbow killer was caught

Video

A man has been found guilty of murder after killing a retired university lecturer with a crossbow bolt just outside his rural home on Anglesey.

Terence Whall, 39, shot Gerald Corrigan, 74, in the arm and abdomen as he went outside to fix his satellite dish, shortly after midnight on 19 April 2019.

Mr Corrigan died in hospital from sepsis three weeks after the shooting.

The murder led to an appeal in Parliament from then-prime minister Theresa May.