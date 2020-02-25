Return of the factory-built homes
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Prefab homes: Return of the factory-built house in Wales

Thousands of factory-built temporary homes were erected after World War Two, with many lasting for years.

Now the Welsh Government has plans for 21st Century pre-made and flat-packed homes.

It is allocating £45m in a bid to increase the number of affordable, sustainably built houses.

The difference this time around would be the homes are made of wood, unlike the old "tin towns".

  • 25 Feb 2020
Go to next video: 'I'll leave my council home in a coffin'