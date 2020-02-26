Minimum price 'wouldn't have stopped me drinking'
A former police officer has said the new minimum price for alcohol in Wales would not have stopped him from spiralling into alcoholism.

From 2 March, retailers will have to charge at least 50p a unit, meaning a typical bottle of wine would not cost less than £4.69.

Charity Kaleidoscope has warned that price is not sufficient to tackle middle-class drinkers.

Alan Spencer, 62, from Abergavenny, said he tried to keep his drinking a secret from his wife by hiding bottles of alcohol around the house.

