Video

A woman who lost almost everything she owned when Storm Dennis swept through her flat says she has been targeted by scammers.

Michelle Cartwright, from New Tredegar in Caerphilly county borough, said fake council workers came to her home and took her cooker, washing machine and television.

Citizens Advice said vulnerable victims of flooding were at risk of being targeted by scammers and online misinformation.

South Wales Police said it was making inquiries and warned people to be wary of cold callers.