More coronavirus cases expected in Wales
Coronavirus: More cases expected in Wales, says chief medical officer

More cases of coronavirus can be expected in Wales, the country's chief medical officer has said.

Dr Frank Atherton announced the first case on Friday, saying the adult patient had travelled back from northern Italy, where the virus was contracted.

It is understood the patient is from the Swansea area.

It means 19 people have tested positive in the UK since the virus outbreak began.

  • 28 Feb 2020
