'How am I going to get up there?'

A man with cerebral palsy has said he does "not feel human" because he is not able to get on trains.

Joshua Reeves, 23, is unable to access platforms at some stations in Wales, due to stairs and lack of access.

While improvements are being made, 21% of Welsh stations still have no step-free access.

Funding has been made available for improvements at a number of stations, but Mr Reeves said it was taking too long for disabled people to be able to use public transport freely.

Network Rail said it was committed to improving accessibility at railway stations.