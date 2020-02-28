Media player
Flooding hits train travel: 'We're stuck in Cardiff'
Hundreds of rail passengers have found themselves stranded in Cardiff as train services are hit by track flooding.
Heavy rain has seen journeys cancelled to and from Swansea, Bridgend, Merthyr Tydfil, Pontypridd, Manchester, Rhymney, Ebbw Vale and the Midlands.
Storm Jorge has drenched Wales with flood warnings on ground already soaked by Storm Dennis.
Network Rail has said rail travel out of Cardiff on Friday rush hour was "unlikely to be an option for many and we do not expect this situation to improve quickly".
