A landslide, more rain and strong winds in storm
Storm Jorge: A landslide, more rain and strong winds

There have been landslides, more flooding and strong winds as Storm Jorge passes over.

Overnight, South Wales Police declared a "critical incident" in Pontypridd and Cardiff as river levels rose but the incident has since been stood down.

A Met Office warning for winds of up to 70mph is in place on Saturday.

  • 29 Feb 2020
