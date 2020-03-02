More major rainfall events in future, expert says

Valleys can expect more major rainfall events in the future, expert says
The south Wales valleys could see a lot more rain in the next decade, according to a weather expert.
Flooding overwhelmed defences last month and Prof Liz Bentley from the Royal Meteorological Society said it could get worse.
Prof Bentley says a review published four years ago warned governments to be prepared for the worst, predicting extreme rainfall events of 20% to 30% above what was happening at the time.
The Welsh Government said flood defence was a top priority.
BBC Wales Investigates: Flooded Out of My Home is on Monday 2 March at 20:30 GMT on BBC One Wales and afterwards on the BBC iPlayer.
