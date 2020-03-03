Boost for young offenders institution

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Boost for Parc Young Offenders Institution
A young offenders institution near Bridgend has been described as "easily the best performing" in England and Wales.
Peter Clarke, the chief inspector of prisons, praised the amount of activities provided for 15 to 18-year-olds in Parc.
-
03 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window