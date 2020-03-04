Media player
Fur trade: 'Fox trapping has got to be done'
A man who claims to be the last fur trapper in the UK has said he should be able to carry on without fear of being prosecuted.
David Sneade, of Newport, in Pembrokeshire, said he was acting legally and supplying a demand for fox fur in Europe and beyond.
But animal rights activists said he was causing unnecessary suffering to foxes. They want a law banning the practice.
Snaring foxes is a legal method of pest control with strict guidelines.
