Valleys' mining communities 'deserve much better'

"You've got to feel sorry for young people today - they've got to move away to get a job".

Mike Richards led the miners' walkout at the Maerdy Colliery, Rhondda.

He said there used to be jobs, but now they were in short supply and mining communities "deserved a lot better".

Thirty five-years since the end of the miners' strike, a study is taking place to see if efforts to get new jobs into the south Wales valleys have worked.