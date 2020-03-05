Boy's abuse letter: 'Mam was scared of dad'

Video

"Mam would cry and try to hide when dad hasn't been nice to us."

The words of a nine-year-old boy who wrote a letter to charity Llamau, describing the impact of domestic violence at home.

"After you came to talk to us, I realised I didn't have to be scared anymore," he wrote, summing up the impact of healthy relationship classes run by Llamau and others.

But specialists said provision was patchy and warned school sessions alone were not enough.

The Welsh Government said it funded councils and charities to provide education and support.

In this video, the boy's words have been re-voiced.