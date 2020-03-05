Airport boss tells Flybe customers 'don't turn up'

Media player
Flybe: Cardiff Airport boss tells customers 'don't turn up'
Flybe passengers travelling from Cardiff have been warned not to travel to the airport after the airline collapsed.
The airline went into administration on Wednesday, putting 2,000 jobs at risk.
Up to 340,000 passengers a year flew with the airline from Cardiff Airport to destinations in the UK and Europe.
The airport's chief executive, Deb Bowen Rees, told Flybe passengers "don't turn up" - and to keep an eye on the Civil Aviation Authority website.
05 Mar 2020
