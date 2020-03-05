£12m visitor centre planned for rare bridge

Video

It is one of only six working transporter bridges left in the world and soon it could have its own £12m visitor centre.

The Newport Transporter Bridge, which stands at 241ft (73m) tall and 774ft (236m) wide, was built in 1906 and has Grade I listed status.

The visitor centre is part of a £12m masterplan to safeguard its future - if flooding fears can be allayed.

Natural Resources Wales objected, calling for more detail on how flood risks can be managed. But Newport councillors will back the plan once that issue has been addressed.