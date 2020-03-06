Man threatens to throw microwave at police

Video

This is the moment a man threatened to throw a microwave at police officers, before being Tasered.

Nathan Caine, 25, was sentenced to four months in prison at Cardiff Magistrates' Court following the incident at the YMCA in Cardiff in February.

On footage from a bodycam, officers can be heard shouting "put the microwave down" before Tasering Caine.

South Wales Police said: "Despite a number of requests to put the oven down, it was necessary to discharge a Taser, ensuring the safety of officers and members of the public."

Caine was jailed for using threatening words and behaviour, assault and criminal damage.