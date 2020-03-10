Life with type 1 diabetes is 'full of numbers'

Video

Emily's life changed completely when she was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes four years ago.

"I just felt so broken. You don't get it by doing stuff, you get it by being you," she said.

Emily, 13, has to test her blood multiple times a day and uses an insulin pump.

She has even got into trouble when teachers mistake her pump for a mobile phone.

Now she wants more people to understand her condition and what it means for her.

This is her story.

You can find stories by other young people on BBC Young Reporters website.